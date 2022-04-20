IPL 2022: Bowlers shine for Delhi Capitals as PBKS bowled out for lowest total of season

Bowlers shine for Delhi Capitals as they bowled out Punjab Kings for 115 in their IPL 2022 match here at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

115 is the lowest total by any team till now in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022. Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed and Lalit Yadav scalped two wickets each for DC while Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman picked one.

For Punjab Kings, no batter was able to leave their mark as wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma and skipper Mayank Agarwal top-scored with knocks of 32 and 24 respectively.

Put in to bat first, Punjab Kings had a bad start as they amassed 47 runs with the loss of three wickets in the first six overs. In the fourth over Lalit Yadav struck first to remove Shikhar Dhawan. Veteran opener tried to paddle the wide of leg delivery but the ball teased the bat and the catch was claimed by the keeper.

Mustafizur Rahman removed PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal in the very next over. And in the last over of the powerplay, Axar Patel dismissed in-form batter, Liam Livingstone.

In the 7th over Khaleel Ahmed also joined the wicket-taking party as he send Jonny Bairstow back into the pavilion.

Jitesh Sharma and Shahrukh Khan then tried to rebuild the innings for Punjab in the middle overs. The 31-run partnership finally came to an end after Axar Patel struck to remove Jitesh Sharma in the 13th over. Patel bowled a full-length ball to which Jitesh Sharma played a sweep shot and missed the ball which hit him in his pads resulting in LBW.

In the next over, Kuldeep Yadav also joined the wicket-taking DC bowlers as he removed Kagiso Rabada and Nathan Ellis to put more misery on PBKS. In the 15th over Khaleel Ahmed dismissed Shah Rukh Khan for his second wicket of the night.

Lalit Yadav also got his second wicket of the night after removing Rahul Chahar in the 18th over. In the last ball of the last over, Rishabh Pant ran out Arshdeep Singh.

Brief Scores: Punjab Kings 115/10 (Jitesh Sharma 32, Mayank Agarwal 24; Axar Patel 2-10) vs Delhi Capitals.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor