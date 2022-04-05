IPL 2022: Buttler propels Rajasthan Royals to 169/3 against Royal Challengers

Mumbai, April 5 Jos Buttler struck a superb unbeaten half-century as Rajasthan Royals reached a below-par 169/3 in 20 overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 13 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium here on Tuesday.

Buttler, who scored a century against Mumbai Ind in their previous match, blasted four sixes in the last two overs of the innings as he remained unbeaten on 70 runs (42 balls, 6x6) and shared two vital partnerships an 83-run unfinished stand with Shimron Hetmyer (42 not out - 31 balls,4x4, 6x2) for the fourth wicket and a 70-run partnership 0ff 49 deliveries with Devdutt Padikkal (37 - 29 balls, 4x2, 6x2) which helped Rajasthan Royals set up RCB a target of 170 to chase.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals: 169/3 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 70 not out, Devdutt Padikkal 37, Shimron Hetmyer 42 not out; Harshal Patel 1/18, David Willey 1/29) against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

