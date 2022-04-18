IPL 2022: Buttler's century, Samson and Hetmyer cameos take Royals to 217/5 against KKR

Mumbai, April 18 Englishman Jos Buttler (103) struck his second century of IPL 2022 to help Rajasthan Royals post a massive 217/5 in 20 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Brabourne Stadium here on Monday.

Buttler, opening the innings, blasted nine boundaries and five sixes as he shared vital partnerships of 97, for the opening wicket with Devdutt Padikkal, and 67 for the second with skipper Sanju Samson, who played a superb cameo of 38 off 19 balls, to put Rajasthan Royals on course for a big total.

However, the quick wickets of Buttler and Riyan Parag put the brakes on Rajasthan Royal's scoring. Shimron Hetmyer (26 not out off 13 balls) hammered fellow West Indies international Andre Russell for 18 runs in the 20th over, including sixes of successive balls and a four off the final delivery, as Royals set Knight Riders 218 to win the match.

Sunil Narine was the only bowler to make some impression on the batters as he finished his four overs with 2/21 while Australia Test captain Pat Cummins was hammered for 1/50 off four overs.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals 217/5 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 103, Sanju Samson 38; Shimron Hetmyer 26 not out; Sunil Narine 2/21) against Kolkata Knight Riders

