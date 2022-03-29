IPL 2022: Communication between Miller and me was to take the game deep, reveals Tewatia

Gujarat Titans all-rounder Rahul Tewatia revealed that he along with David Miller had planned to take the game deep against Lucknow Super Giants.

Fighting knocks from Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni guided Lucknow Super Giants to 158/6 in their assigned 20 overs before their fellow IPL debutants Gujarat Titans chased the target with two balls to spare.

"The wicket was good and the communication between Miller and me was to take the game deep and during the strategic break I told Miller I will take chances in the next over as the boundary was smaller on the leg-side, and the ball wasn't spinning much. Bishnoi was bowling those googlies and after that reverse sweep, the situation was such that I had go after the bowler and had to play my shots," said Tewatia in a post-match presentation.

"During our camp, I saw Abhinav's batting and he is a very clean striker and the X-factor of our team and we have been playing together for the last few weeks now and I had complete trust in him that he will play his shots. Playing your shots in the first game with that confidence is really pleasing to see," he added.

Rahul Tewatia 40*, Matthew Wade 30, Hardik Pandya 33, and David Miller 30 played inspiring knocks for Gujarat as they chased the target of 159 with two balls to spare against Lucknow.

Lucknow, who were at a spot of bother with 29/4 at one time, were powered by Deepak Hooda (55) and youngster Ayush Badoni who scored 54 on his debut. Mohammad Shami was a man on fire for Gujarat Titans as it was his sensational opening spell that yielded three wickets and left LSG in tatters.

( With inputs from ANI )

