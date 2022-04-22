IPL 2022: CSK skipper Jadeja praises Dhoni, calls him 'great finisher'

Chennai Super Kings skipper Ravindra Jadeja lavished praises on MS Dhoni, whose quick knock provided his side with victory over Mumbai Indians on Thursday.

Dhoni turned back the clock on Thursday scoring an unbeaten 28 from 13 balls to hand Chennai Super Kings their second win of IPL 2022 as they defeated Mumbai Indians by three wickets here at the Dr DY Patil Stadium.

"We were very tense the way game was going. But the great finisher of the game was still there, so we knew we had a chance. He's still here and doing it for us. Yes, he (Mukesh) has bowled well up front and done well for us in the powerplay," said Jadeja in a post-match presentation.

"If you aren't winning games, you still want to be calm. (On him dropping catches) It happens, that's why I never take fielding for granted and practise hard. We need to work on our fielding, can't afford to drop catches," he added.

Mukesh Choudhary of CSK dismissed the openers for a duck in the very first over. After this, MI fought hard with the help of Tilak Varma's 51 off 43 and managed to put up a total of 155.

The quick cameo from Pretorius(22 from 14) was very crucial in the end and the classic finisher Dhoni(28* off 13) finished the match with a boundary of the last ball.

This was MI's seventh consecutive defeat of IPL 2022 and have become the first team to lose their first seven matches in an Indian Premier League season.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor