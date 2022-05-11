IPL 2022: DC opt to field against RR in crucial encounter for playoffs race

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant won the toss against Rajasthan Royals and chose to field first in match 58 of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The game is extremely important for both sides to boost their playoffs chances. While Rajasthan Royals is stronger in the race to qualify for the next stage, sitting at third position in the points tally with 14 points, it is extremely important for Delhi Capitals to win this match. DC currently sit at fifth position with 10 points.

In their final game, RR had registered a six-wicket win against Punjab Kings and have three wins in their last five games. On the other hand, DC had registered a 91-run defeat against Chennai Super Kings in their last game and they have only two wins in their last five games.

Lalit Yadav comes in for Ripal Patel and Chetan Sakariya comes in for Khaleel Ahmed for DC. Rassie van der Dussen will replace Shimron Hetmyer for RR.

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant said at the toss, "We gonna bowl first. The wicket is dry and there might be dew later on, we will try to capitalize on that. We are trying to be positive. We can hold more in the middle overs and that's something we are looking forward to. Anything around 140-160 would be a good total. We have two changes. Lalit Yadav comes in for Ripal Patel and Chetan Sakariya comes in for Khaleel Ahmed.

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson said at the toss, "We do not mind (batting first), would love to put up a good score here. We have one change. Rassie comes in place of Hetty (Hetmyer). We have been playing some good cricket and we would like to continue with that. Looks like a good surface, might be a bit sticky to start with but we are okay with it."

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner, Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rassie van der Dussen, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.

( With inputs from ANI )

