IPL 2022: DC's Chetan Sakariya comes up with 'Dragon Ball Z' celebration after dismissing Aaron Finch

Delhi Capitals fast bowler Chetan Sakariya on Thursday was the centre of attraction during the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders for his 'Dragon Ball Z' celebration after he dismissed Aaron Finch.

Kuldeep Yadav's four-wicket haul and blistering knocks from David Warner and Rovman Powell powered Delhi Capitals to a four-wicket victory against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya made his debut for Delhi Capitals on Thursday and made an impact for his new franchise early with his third delivery of the match against Kolkata Knight Riders when he got rid of dangerman Aaron Finch cheaply.

Electing to bat after losing the toss, Sakaria gave the first blow to KKR in the second over. Aaron Finch was clean bowled after scoring 3 runs in seven balls. Full inswing ball Finch's off stump is uprooted. Sakariya looked happy after getting a big wicket in the very first over of his first match.

The left-arm pacer, who played all 14 matches of last season for Rajasthan Royals, was bought by Delhi Capitals for 4.2 crores this year.

Coming to the match, chasing a tricky 147-run target, Delhi Capitals got off to a poor start as in-form Umesh Yadav dismissed opener Prithvi Shaw caught and bowled in the very first ball of the innings for a golden duck.

In the next over, medium pacer Harshit Rana dismissed Mitchell Marsh to leave Delhi Capitals in a spot of bother at 17/2. Lalit Yadav walked into bat with David Warner as the duo struck a much-needed partnership for DC and took the team's total beyond the 50-run mark in 6.3 overs.

Warner batted aggressively while Lalit played a sheet anchor role and took their partnership beyond the 50-run mark. The 65-run partnership was finally broken as Umesh dismissed Warner for 42 off 26 balls as DC lost their third wicket for 82.In the next over Sunil Narine dismissed Lalit for 22 to put Delhi under pressure at 84/4

Umesh Yadav got his third wicket, the prized scalp of DC skipper Rishabh Pant, for 2 as Delhi lost half of their side for 84. Axar Patel and Rovman Powell struck a small partnership to take Delhi's total into triple figures. The 29-run partnership was broken as Axar was run out for 24.

Shardul Thakur joined Powell and the West Indian played a blistering knock of unbeaten 33 off 16 balls hitting three sixes and one four to finish off the match in 19th over. This was Delhi Capitals' fourth win in eight matches.

( With inputs from ANI )

