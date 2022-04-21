IPL 2022: DC's Kuldeep Yadav shares 'Player of the Match' award with Axar Patel

Delhi Capitals spinner Kuldeep Yadav on Wednesday shared his 'Player of the Match' award with Axar Patel.

Kuldeep got the man of the match award after he scalped two wickets and gave 24 runs against Punjab Kings in the IPL 2022 match at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. He was well accompanied by Axar who also bagged two wickets at expense of just 10 runs.

Bowlers played a key role for Delhi Capitals as they bundled out Punjab Kings for 115 and their batters too pitched in strongly, chasing the target inside just 11 overs.

In the post-match presentation, Kuldeep Yadav said: "I would like to share this award with Axar. He bowled well and took important wickets in the middle."

Talking about the wickets he took, Kuldeep said: "I have played a lot against KG (Rabada) and I know he does not move his feet much, my plan was to bowl one chinaman and then the googly. The second wicket was due to Rishabh telling me to bowl from round the wicket."

"To be very honest, I have got plenty of confidence this season and I am also mentally clear with my role. I just focus on my line and length and not on what the batter is going to do. I don't watch videos now, when you are very confused you watch videos to see what a batter might do. I am enjoying my bowling after a long time and the credit goes to Rishabh for backing me. That gives a lot of confidence for a bowler and that is a plus point for us," the spinner added.

After winning the toss, DC put PBKS to bat and dismissed the key three batters of the side within the powerplay. PBKS lost wickets regularly in the course of the game and this affected the team's progression.

Jitesh Sharma was the highest run-getter of the side scoring 32 runs. PBKS registered the lowest total of this season - 115. DC was dominant with the bat too as David Warner(60* off 30) and Prithvi Shaw(41 off 20) fired early. DC chased down the target with 9 wickets remaining.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor