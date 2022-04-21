IPL 2022: Decided to play attacking cricket, reveals Jitesh Sharma on PBKS' batting approach

After getting thrashed by Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings' wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma said that the team's batting approach for IPL 2022 is to play attacking cricket.

Bowlers played a key role for Delhi Capitals as they bundled out Punjab Kings for 115. Their batters too pitched in strongly, chasing the target in inside 11 overs in the IPL match at Brabourne Stadium here on Wednesday.

Jitesh was the highest run-scorer for Punjab as he scored 32 runs, followed by skipper Mayank Agarwal with 24 runs.

"We have decided only one approach for this tournament, which is to play attacking cricket. We probably have not been able to apply it based on the situation we are in," said Jitesh in a post-match press conference.

Punjab King's 115 is the lowest total by any team so far in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022.

"We just had a meeting about it. The player sat down and talked about the issue in hand. As you can see that everyone in the line-up is a match-winner, and we are waiting for one-two people to click in a game," said Jitesh.

"We have decided that we will give ourselves some time to settle in the game and play a long innings and gain back the confidence that we have lost," he added.

The wicketkeeper-batter further said that the loss against Delhi should be a learning for Punjab and they should be ready to face such challenges in the coming games.

"This was a bad game for us. We need to forget it. We should learn that toss is not in our hand but we have to face the challenge that if we are batting first how we should apply on such wickets because we have done it earlier also," he said.

The total was chased down by DC with 57 balls to spare as the team boosted their NRR (Net Run Rate). Capitals never looked in trouble throughout the match as they inflicted a heavy nine-wicket defeat on Punjab Kings.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor