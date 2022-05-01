IPL 2022: Deepak Hooda 'enjoying' batting at number 3

Captain KL Rahul once again led from the front scoring 77 off 51 balls for Lucknow Super Giants and to give him company at the other end was Deepak Hooda who scored 34-ball 52 to guide their team to 195/3 in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals here at the Wankhede Stadium.

Batting at the number three position Hooda went on to hit six fours and one six to score runs at a strike rate of 152.94.

"I'm enjoying batting at 3, I play up the order in domestic cricket too. I'm used to the heat, having played in these conditions all my life. This is a good pitch, but the slower balls are gripping."

The 27-year-old batter walked out to bat at 42/1 in 4.2 overs and struck a 95-run partnership with skipper KL Rahul to help LSG set a big first-innings total.

"We didn't speak about any target, but the intent for every ball was the same. This is a very good total on this pitch, but we'll need to keep taking wickets at regular intervals."

Deepak Hooda notched up his half-century in just 32 balls to play yet another knock of 50 plus in this season.

( With inputs from ANI )

