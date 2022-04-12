IPL 2022: Dube, Robin Uthappa power CSK to 216/4 against RCB

By IANS | Published: April 12, 2022 09:37 PM2022-04-12T21:37:56+5:302022-04-12T21:55:30+5:30

Mumbai, April 12 Sensational fifties by Shivam Dube (95 not out off 46) and Robin Uthappa (88 off 50) powered Chennai Super Kings to 216/4 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL 2022 match at the D.Y Patil Stadium, here on Tuesday.

Invited to bat first, the out of form Ruturaj Gaikwad got off to a good start but he fell on 17 to pacer Josh Hazlewood. Moeen Ali (3) then got run out courtesy of a sensational fielding effort by RCB debutant Suyash Prabhudessai.

CSK were in a spot of bother at 36-2 after 6.4 overs but Uthappa and Dube stitched a whopping 165 runs off just 74 balls for the third wicket and helped their team post a big total.

Josh Hazlewood (1/33) and Wanindu Hasaranga (2/35) were the wicket-takers for RCB.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings 216/4 in 20 overs (Shivam Dube 95 not out, Robin Uthappa 88; Wanindu Hasaranga 2/35, Josh Hazlewood 1/33)

