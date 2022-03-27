IPL 2022: Faf du Plessis plays captain's knock to help RCB set 206-run target for Punjab Kings

Faf du Plessis played captain's knock of 88 and Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 41 as Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 205/2 in 20 overs in Match-3 of the Indian Premier League 2022 played here at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday.

Put into bat first Royal Challengers Bangalore got off to a good start as captain Faf du Plessis led from the front and attacked Punjab Kings bowlers. The RCB skipper du Plessis along with his opening partner Anuj Rawat scored 50 runs for the opening wicket.

The opening partnership was finally broken by leg-spinner Rahul Chahar as he cleaned up Anuj Rawat for 21 as Punjab lost the first wicket for 50 in the seventh over.

Virat Kohli walked in to bat with his skipper as the duo batted brilliantly to take the team to a strong position as RCB went past the triple-figure mark in 12.3 overs.

Faf du Plessis notched up his half-century off just 41 balls and he also brought a fifty partnership with Kohli. The two-time finalist RCB reached 150 in 15.3 overs. Faf-Kohli duo went on to score a century partnership as RCB looked all set for a big first-innings total.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh finally broke the 118-run partnership as he got the prized scalp of RCB captain du Plessis caught by Shahrukh Khan for 88 off 57 balls. The South African batter struck seven sixes in his blistering knock of 88.

Despite the fall of Faf du Plessis' wicket, the run rate did not fall as Dinesh Karthik joined Kohli and they both kept toying away with Punjab's bowling attack.

Virat Kohli's unbeaten 41 off 29 balls and Dinesh Karthik's 32 not out off 14 balls helped Royal Challengers Bangalore score 205/2 in 20 overs setting a 206-run target.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 205/2 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 88, Virat Kohli 41*; Rahul Chahar 1/22)vs Punjab Kings.

( With inputs from ANI )

