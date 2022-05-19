IPL 2022 final in Ahmedabad to start at 8 PM, BCCI to hold closing ceremony

The final of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season will commence at 8 PM IST. The BCCI is set to host a cultural closing ceremony before the title clash which is set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 29 (Sunday). The closing ceremony will have multiple Bollywood personalities performing as well and the event will take place for 50 minutes.

According to reports in Cricbuzz, the closing ceremony will start at 6:30 PM IST and go on till 7:20 PM IST. The toss will then happen at 7:30 PM with play starting 30 minutes later. Interestingly, the opening ceremony didn’t take place this year and to organise the closing ceremony was also an afterthought, the decision taken at the Apex Council meeting. The playoffs of the ongoing IPL season are set to commence on May 24. After staging the entire league stage in Mumbai and Pune across four venues, the caravan will move to Kolkata for the first qualifier and the Eliminator. The second qualifier and the final will take place in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

