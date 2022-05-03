IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans win toss, opt to bat against Punjab Kings

Mumbai, May 3 Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat first against Punjab Kings in Match No 48 of IPL 2022 at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, here on Tuesday.

Gujarat, who are at the top of the table with 16 points, didn't make any change in their team for this game.

"Going to bat first, don't think dew will play a big role. Have to always stay on top of our games, can't be complacent. A lot of things have gone our way, but it could've gone the other way as well," said Hardik at the toss.

When asked about his bowling, the GT skipper said, "I'm quite close to bowling now, but given our standing in the table, I don't want to rush myself. Have the luxury of taking a couple of games off."

On the other hand, Mayank Agarwal led Punjab also didn't make any change in their team for this match.

"Wanted to bowl first. Have lost 8 tosses out of 10. We are playing good, aggressive cricket. Just that we haven't seized key moments. Pretty there's enough talent to go a long way if we seize those key moments. Same team," said Agarwal.

Playing XIs:

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami

