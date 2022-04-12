IPL 2022: Had to learn from our mistakes, expresses SRH's Pooran after win over GT

SunRisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran expressed happiness after his side thrashed Gujarat Titans on Monday.

Top knocks by Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma helped SunRisers Hyderabad in defeating Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets, here at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

"Didn't have much dew at all. We as a batting group knew that we just had to learn from our mistakes in the past. We knew we had to build partnerships. It was a bit challenging, it was a bit two-paced, was sticking in the wicket a bit. We just stuck there, we had important partnerships. (Preparation) Pure hard work, I try to improve every single day that I train. Fortunately, we have some amazing coaches here who are sitting and having some amazing conversations with us," said Pooran in a post-match presentation.

"Brian is here, you can't have better batting conversations with him, he's helping me tremendously, not just myself but a lot of youngsters in the team. You can see the progress as a batting unit as well. The first over - it went wrong for us, but having said that, I felt that we restricted them really good. Dropped catches - that's something we have to work on. 160-odd on that wicket was fabulous and all our bowlers did their part," he added.

Skipper Williamson smashed 57 while other SRH opener Abhishek Sharma played a quick knock of 42 to chase the target of 163 with five balls left in the match. Pooran also played a quick nock of 34 runs off 18 balls.

After winning their first three matches of the Indian Premier League, this is Gujarat's first loss in the tournament.

( With inputs from ANI )

