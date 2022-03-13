IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya joins Gujarat Titans training camp

Captain of the Gujarat Titans, Hardik Pandya recently joined the team's camp to kick-off preparations for the upcoming IPL ...

Published: March 13, 2022 12:14 PM

Captain of the Gujarat Titans, Hardik Pandya recently joined the team's camp to kick-off preparations for the upcoming IPL 2022. The GT franchise will make its IPL debut this year, along with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

The Titans initially procured the services of Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, and Shubman Gill from the non-retained players list before the mega auction as their three picks. Previously, Hardik Pandya represented Mumbai Indians in the league. He was part of four IPL-winning campaigns during his seven-year stint with the franchise. Gujarat Titans recently shared a picture of Hardik Pandya upon his arrival in their camp

Tags :IPL 2022Hardik PandyaGujarat Titans