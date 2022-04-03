IPL 2022: 'Have to score runs to keep you out as opener,' says Jos Buttler in interaction with Chahal

After the victory, Yuzvendra Chahal and Jos Buttler were involved in an amusing interaction about the spinner's ambition of opening the batting alongside Buttler after their side Rajasthan Royals' 23 runs win over Mumbai Indians.

Chahal asked Buttler if he feels confident opening the batting knowing he is batting at No. 8 or 9. Rajasthan Royals opener was too quick to respond in a cheeky manner.

"Absolutely! Ever since you turned up this year, you have been putting pressure on the opening spot. Have to take my time to score some runs to keep you on the outside," Jos Buttler told Yuzvendra Chahal in a video posted on the IPL website.

Buttler suggested that he really enjoyed the innings on Sunday and also praised Chahal for his spell, who almost got a hat-trick after dismissing Tim David and Daniel Sams in consecutive deliveries.

A century from Jos Buttler was backed by the sensational effort from Rajasthan Royals' spinners as they defeated Mumbai Indians by 23 runs in their Indian Premier League 2022 match here at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on Saturday.

RR's spin twins Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin broke the game open as the five-time champs fell way short in the end.

Chasing 194, Mumbai Indians didn't enjoy such a great start as their score read 50/2 after the powerplay. Prasidh Krishna removed Rohit Sharma in the second over. MI skipper cut straight to Riyan Parag at point, who took a really good catch as the ball flew to him off the middle of the bat.

With 39 runs needed from 12 balls, Prasidh Krishna leaked only 10 runs in the penultimate over. Navdeep Saini then proceeded to win the match for RR in the last over.

( With inputs from ANI )

