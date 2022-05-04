IPL 2022: I feel there's a big score round the corner, says RCB's Glenn Maxwell

Pune, May 4 Royal Challengers Bangalore's big-hitting batter Glenn Maxwell believes that a big score from his bat is just around the corner in IPL 2022. Compared to his good run in last year, Maxwell hasn't found the same groove in the ongoing tournament, making just 157 runs in seven matches at an average of 26.17 but has a high strike-rate of 178.40, including a fifty.

"It has been probably a bit indifferent (on his form). I feel like I have been hitting the ball well, I feel there's a big score round the corner. It has been a hard couple of games for us but we still have a great vibe around the group, if we can get a little bit of a run towards the finals (playoffs) then we can make an impact this season," said Maxwell to broadcasters Star Sports in a pre-match chat.

Asked on what has been a contributing factor in Bangalore's three-match losing streak, Maxwell remarked, "It is a bunch of things (that haven't gone right), we were a bit unlucky in the last game, we were an inch away from having Tewatia out and it would have been a different game. Just the little things like that can have a big effect on a T20 game."

"We still feel like we are in a really good space and bring the same energy to today and be on the positive side of the result. Every game in the IPL there's a lot of energy, the crowd going nuts and it is always exciting, but this being the Southern Derby we are all looking forward to having a good contest."

Pacer Mohammed Siraj, on the other hand, wants to do well in the match against Chennai in a season where he picked just eight wickets in ten matches at an economy rate of 9.39. "My performance hasn't yet been like the team and I would have liked. The goal is to do better in the powerplay."

"When we played here the last time, the pitch was helpful and it wasn't easy for the batters to hit. We will focus on each of our goals and the results will follow once we do that. My role is to deliver in the powerplay and at the death and I want to be consistent at doing that."

