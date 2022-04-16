IPL 2022: Karthik, Maxwell take RCB to 189/5 against Delhi Capitals

Mumbai, April 16 Dinesh Karthik launched a ferocious counter-attack after Glenn Maxwell had rescued them from a precarious 40/3 as Royal Challengers Bangalore posted 189/5 in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals in Match 27 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium here on Saturday.

Karthik blasted an unbeaten 66 off 34 balls (4x5, 6x5) and raised 97 runs for the unfinished sixth-wicket partnership with Shahbaz Ahmed (32 not out) to take Royal Challengers to a defendable total after they were asked to bat first by Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant.

Maxwell had laid the foundation for the counter-attack by Karthik and Shahbaz with a 34-ball 55 that rescued RCB from a precarious position after they lost Virat Kohli to a brilliant throw by Lalit Yadav.

Karthik blasted Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman for 28 runs in the 18th over as Delhi bowlers especially Rahman (0/48) and Kuldeep Yadav (1/46) were carted around by wicketkeeper-batter and Maxwell, who took 23 runs off the Indian spinner, hitting two fours and two sixes.

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 189/5 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 55, Dinesh Karthik 66 not out, Shahbaz Ahmed 32 not out; Shardul Thakur 1/27) against Delhi Capitals.

