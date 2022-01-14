IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders sign Bharat Arun as bowling coach

Former India bowling coach Bharat Arun has been roped in as the bowling coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders. He takes over from Kyle Mills with immediate effect. Arun, who represented Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket and played 2 Tests and 4 ODIs for India. "I'm very excited and looking forward to becoming part of a highly successful franchise, such as the Knight Riders," Arun said on his appointment. "I have admired the Knight Riders franchise for not only being very successful in the IPL & around the world in T20 leagues but also for the way it is very professionally run."

Head Coach Brendon McCullum said: "A warm welcome to B Arun to the KKR coaching staff. With a strong and successful pedigree in the international game, I'm sure Arun will complement the current staff we have and I look forward to working with him. His experience at international level and the ability to give confidence and clarity to our bowling group will be important, as we attempt to quickly align a new group of players to the values and style of play for KKR". Venky Mysore, the CEO and MD of KKR, said, "We are very excited to have someone of the calibre of Bharat Arun joining us as our bowling coach. He will bring a wealth of experience and expertise to KKR's strong support staff. We are delighted to welcome him to the Knight Riders family." Arun worked with Team India for over 6 years and was part of Ravi Shastri-headed coaching staff. The former India pacer is largely credited for shaping India's pace attack with the likes of Bumrah, Shami, Ishant Sharma, and Umesh Yadav. The upcoming IPL 2022 will mark Arun's return to the T20 league. He worked with Royal Challengers Bangalore from 2015 to 2017.