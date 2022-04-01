IPL 2022: Kolkata win toss elect to field first, Kagiso Rabada to make debut for Punjab

Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl against Punjab Kings in match no.8 of IPL 2022. Both teams made only one change in their line-up. Shivam Mavi replaced Sheldon Jackson in KKR playing XI while Kagiso Rabada, who is set for his PBKS debut, replaces Sandeep Sharma. Kolkata Knight Riders will aim to return to winning ways when they take on Punjab Kings in their third game of IPL 2022. They won their opener against Chennai Super Kings at this very venue.

For 13 seasons , Punjab have been blown hot and cold, and at times been very underwhelming but this season, their batting ammunition looks rock solid with the addition of Odean Smith. KKR lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore in their second game earlier week. The Mayank Agarwal-led side, on the other hand, successfully chased down a mighty 206 at the DY Patil Sports Academy last week to make an impactful start to their campaign.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy