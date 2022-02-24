IPL 2022 likely to begin from March 26

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season will begin on March 26, Saturday, according to a Cricbuzz report. The IPL 2022 will feature 10 teams and 74 matches. Till now reports have suggested that the entire tournament will be held in Maharashtra. The three stadiums that will host 55 matches in total are the Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium, and DY Patil Stadium. The remaining 15 games will be held at the MCA International Stadium in Pune.The schedule has been constructed such that each of the ten franchises will play four matches at the Wankhede and DY Patil Stadium and three each at Brabourne and MCA International.

The venue for the playoffs is yet to be decided. On February 24, the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council (GC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials met to discuss the details of the IPL 2022 and it seems that the BCCI has acceded to the demands of the Star, the host broadcaster which had asked for a Saturday start, as per Cricbuzz. The earlier report had said that BCCI wanted the IPL 2022 to begin on March 27, Sunday, but Star Sports wanted to utilize the whole weekend and have the tournament begin on Saturday, March 26 with a doubleheader on March 27, Sunday. “We understand that a Saturday start helps the broadcaster to kick-start the league with a bang with three matches in the first weekend. A Sunday inauguration would not permit that. The BCCI and the broadcasters were in discussion over this and eventually, it could be on March 26,” a franchise official stated.



