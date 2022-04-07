IPL 2022: LSG opt to field against DC; Warner, Nortje make season debut

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to field against Delhi Capitals at Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

For Delhi Capitals, experienced Aussie opener David Warner makes a place in the Playing XI as he replaces Kiwi batter, Tim Seifert. Apart from him, South African pacer Anrich Nortje has replaced Khaleel Ahmed.

For IPL debutants Lucknow, batter Manish Pandey was replaced by K Gowtham.

Speaking at the toss, Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul said, "We'll bowl first. Can't really think of a reason why but it's a fresh wicket. We'd want to bowl well upfront and restrict them. One change - Manish misses out and Gowtham comes in. Still early in the competition. Chat is about forgetting what happened, whether we win or lose, and putting our 100 per cent going forward. Another opportunity to go out there and perform well as a team."

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant said they too have bowled first.

"We'd have bowled first as well because we haven't played here before. Three changes for us - Warner comes in for Seifert, Nortje in for Khaleel and Sarfaraz replaces Mandeep. He (Warner) is a big addition, such an experienced player and will add value for us."

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, and Avesh Khan.

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, and Anrich Nortje.

( With inputs from ANI )

