IPL 2022: Lucknow opt to field against RCB in Eliminator after rain delay

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to field against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator match of the IPL 2022 here on Wednesday. The toss was delayed by 55 minutes due to rain in Kolkata.

Royal Challengers Bangalore is squaring off against the Lucknow Super Giants at iconic Eden Gardens to decide who will be flying to Ahmedabad for Qualifier 2 against Rajasthan Royals.

The Challengers performed well in the last couple of games to stay in the hunt and eventually cross the line while the last three games for Lucknow haven't been easy for them. They lost two consecutive games against the Titans and the Royals while barely scraping through against the Knights.

At the time of toss, KL Rahul said: "We will bowl first. The simple reason looks like a good wicket, we want to know what we are chasing. Hopefully, we will get some swing and take few early wickets. Gowtham and Jason miss out, Krunal and Chameera come in."

"We were not able to utilize Jason who was batting at no. 8. It is always good if the top three set up the game for your team. Hooda has been playing well, and the other guys are looking forward to do well," he added.

RCB captain Faf du Plessis said: "It's a used wicket, but it looks a decent batting wicket. This ground is pretty small, so you can catch up towards the end. Siraj is back in the team. Calmness in the dressing room is the most important. We have got some good players in the team, who thrive for this occasion. Looking forward to playing tonight. We celebrated the game (DC v MI) as a fan, we need to play some good cricket tonight."

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, and Ravi Bishnoi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, and Mohammed Siraj.

( With inputs from ANI )

