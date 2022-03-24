IPL 2022: Maharashtra govt to increase spectator limit to 50% - Reports

In the latest development according to a Republic TV report, the Maharashtra government is set to increase the number of spectators allowed for IPL 2022 matches to 50%. According to sources, Maharashtra Sports Minister Sunil Kedar is expected to make an official announcement later in the evening on Thursday. Earlier, the BCCI had announced that 25% spectators will be allowed inside stadiums for the 15th edition of the T20 league. The IPL 2022 will kickstart with reigning champions Chennai Super Kings set to take on last season's finalists Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26.

Via a media advisory, the BCCI confirmed on March 23 that the 15th edition of the IPL will welcome fans back to the stadiums. The statement read, "The TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 resumes with the Chennai Super Kings taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on March 26th. This match will be a momentous occasion as the 15th edition of the IPL will welcome the fans back to the stadiums after a brief hiatus owing to the pandemic. Ardent cricket fans are all set to witness nail-biting matches, cheering for their favourite players at the most anticipated cricket tournament of all time. "The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League will have 70 matches in total and they will be played in Mumbai and Pune across four stadiums to avoid air travelling in order to avoid the risk of the spread of COVID-19. While Mumbai will be hosting 55 games and Pune will have 15 games.

