IPL 2022: MS Dhoni arrives in Chennai to plan CSK's auction strategy

Former Indian captain and CSK mainstay MS Dhoni has landed in Chennai for the IPL 2022 mega auction.The CSK captain is hence expected to join the franchise at the auction table during the bidding war which will take place on February 12 and 13. Dhoni has played a key role for the franchise not just as a skipper, but has also helped the management in picking players at the auction table for years.“The (Yellow) heart goes smiling (grinning face with smiling eyes), every single time! #ThalaDharisanam #WhistlePodu,” tweeted CSK.

Chennai Super Kings, who will enter the 15th season as the defending champions, have retained Ravindra Jadeja, their skipper, young Ruturaj Gaikwad and all-rounder Moeen Ali ahead of the auction leaving them with a purse of INR 48 crore. Jadeja was their first-choice retention with the Indian all-rounder taking INR 16 crore while Dhoni was retained for INR 12 crore, Moeen for 8 crore and Gaikwad for 6 crore. Dhoni, over the years, has been instrumental in CSK's auction strategies, which has been a major reason behind their continued success in the cash-rich league. CSK will look to defend their title in the upcoming IPL season, which will be played with 10 teams, following the addition of two new franchises -- Lucknow Super Giants and Ahmedabad