IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians players attacked by bees ahead of clash with Chennai

Mumbai Indians have endured a torrid season in the 15th edition of the IPL losing 6 out of the 6 games played so far. The five time champions face an uphill task to qualify for the playoffs as they need to win all of their remaining games to qualify for the top four. However, before the 7th game the MI players faced a unexpected situation. Ahead of the all important clash against Chennai the team's recent training session had to be halted after an attack by bees. Mumbai Indians themselves shared a video on their Twitter handle, wherein their players were seen lying on the ground, trying to save themselves from the attack by a swarm of bees.

To bee or not to bee in training was a question yesterday! 😅🐝#OneFamily#DilKholKe#MumbaiIndians MI TV pic.twitter.com/qaTaHjjca6 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 20, 2022

"To bee or not to bee in training was a question yesterday!" wrote the franchise on its Twitter handle along with the video. The 18-second clip shows various players lying on the ground, trying to save themselves from the swarm of bees. Chennai Super Kings have also struggled comprehensively, as they have just one win in six games, as they are ninth in the league table. There have been a few occasions of a bee attack halting the games. In 2008, the Delhi Test match between India and Australia was paused due to the same reason. The 2019 World Cup game between Sri Lanka and South Africa was also halted due to a bee attack. A win over CSK will be a huge confidence booster for the five-time IPL Champions and can help them turn around their abysmal IPL 2022 campaign. A defeat here will put MI on the cusp of elimination.