IPL 2022 Playoffs: Gujarat Titans win toss opt to bowl first in qualifier against Rajasthan

Gujarat Titans have won the toss and have opted to field in the first qualifier against Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata. Lockie Ferguson replaced Alzarri Joseph in their last league game and GT management has persisted will the tall Windies all-rounder. The reintroduction of Jaiswal at the top has helped them have a flexible middle-order, but it's the inconsistency in pace bowling that could be a cause of concern for the team in pink. Both Boult and McCoy, in particular, proved too expensive at certain stages of the tournament.

