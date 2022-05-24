IPL 2022 Playoffs: Rain likely to disrupt Qualifier 1 at Eden Gardens

Kolkata weather could play spoilsport during tonight's IPL Qualifier 1 between the Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens.According to the weather forecast, Kolkata is expected to witness moderate or heavy rain during the match days - Tuesday and Wednesday. However, the association appears confident. With the city set to host an IPL playoffs after four years, there is a huge demand for tickets.A few days back, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly had visited the Eden Gardens on Saturday after torrential rains wreaked havoc in Kolkata.

A Super Over will decide the result if any of the IPL playoff matches - including the final - is disrupted by the weather and no play is possible in regulation time. However, if the ground conditions remain unplayable, then the league standings will be used to decide the winner. "For the Eliminator and each Qualifier playoff matches (where there is no reserve day), in the event that it is not possible to schedule a five-over match to complete by the end of the extra time on the original day, the teams will, if conditions permit, play a Super Over to determine the winner of the relevant Eliminator or Qualifier match," the guidelines added. The Super Over would need to start at 12.50am latest for these matches to finish.