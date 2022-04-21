IPL 2022: Post win against Punjab Kings, DC's Axar Patel says felt good to see bowlers execute plans well

Delhi Capitals spinner Axar Patel said that it felt good to see bowlers execute their plans well, which helped the side bundle out Punjab Kings for 115, the lowest score of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League 2022.

Delhi Capital bowlers dominated the match in its entirety, bundling out Punjab Kings for 115, with Axar Patel being the pick of the bowlers with his 2/10 in four overs. This superb show with leather set a foundation for an all-out attack with the willow as the Capitals chased down the target of 116 in just 10.3 overs, winning the game by nine wickets.

Warner (60*) continued his good form with the bat, scoring his third consecutive half-century in the season, with ample support from Prithvi Shaw, who scored an explosive 41 of just 20 deliveries.

"The way the atmosphere was, the mood we all were in, we did not know what was going on. Then bowlers executed their plans and it felt really good. In these six matches, we gave our best bowling and batting performances in this match and I hope we continue it," said Patel during a post-match discussion with Shaw on Wednesday.

On being asked about his delivery that dismissed in-form Liam Livingstone, Patel said that he deliberately bowled short as he knew that Livingstone was going to attempt to step out and hit him since there were only two fielders outside the circle.

On his and his opening partner David Warner's approach during the powerplay, Shaw said that they share a simple mindset of being aggressive and dominating bowlers as much as they can.

"Powerplays are very important for the team. If the team gets a good start there, it becomes easier for the other batsmen, they can play easier. Since 3-4 matches, we are also putting on a partnership of 50 or more runs, which is helping us a lot. Bowlers did wonders too as well, it allowed us to play more freely," he added.

Coming to the match, it never looked that the match was in the grip of Punjab Kings. The team lost its four prominent attacking batsmen, Shikhar Dhawan (9), a returning Mayank Agarwal (24), Bairstow (9) and Livingstone (2). Jitesh Sharma (32), offered some resistance, though kept running short of partners, leading to PBKS bundling out for 115. Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets each while Mustafizur Rahman got one wicket.

Delhi Capitals got off a blistering start, reaching 81 at no loss at the end of the powerplay in 6 overs. Prithvi Shaw fell to Rahul Chahar in the seventh over of the game for 41 of just 20. David Warner (60*) continued his good form with the willow, scoring his third consecutive fifty that took DC to their target within just 10.3 overs. Kuldeep Yadav was adjourned as 'Man of the Match' for his spell of 2/24.

With this win, DC has risen to the sixth position in the points table with six points and will take on Rajasthan Royals on April 22. On the other hand, Punjab Kings have slipped to eighth position in the points tally with six points and will take on Chennai Super Kings on April 25.

