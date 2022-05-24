IPL 2022, Qualifier 1: Buttler, Samson propel Rajasthan to 188/6 against Gujarat

Kolkata, May 24 A fighting fifty by Jos Buttler (89 off 56) and Sanju Samson's attacking knock (47 off 26) propelled Rajasthan Royals to 188/6 against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2022 at iconic Eden Gardens, here on Tuesday.

Apart from Buttler and Samson, Devdutt Padikkal (28 off 20) also made a valuable contribution with the bat for Rajasthan, after being invited to bat first.

On the other hand, Hardik Pandya (1/14), Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (1/43), Mohammed Shami (1/43) and Yash Dayal (1/46) were the wicket-takers for Gujarat Titans.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals 188/6 in 20 Overs (Jos Buttler 89, Sanju Samson 47; Hardik Pandya 1/14) vs Gujarat Titans

