IPL 2022, Qualifier 1: Gujarat Titans win toss, opt to bowl against Rajasthan Royals

Kolkata, May 24 Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2022 at iconic Eden Gardens, here on Tuesday.

Table-toppers Gujarat made just one change in their team as Alzarri Joseph came in place of Lockie Ferguson for this important clash.

"We're gonna bowl first. Looks a decent track to bat on, but no matches in the last couple of months and just want to know what we are chasing," said Hardik at the toss.

"Boys are pretty pumped up for this game. We treat this game as simple as possible and make sure you focus on what is controllable and make sure the intensity is high and aware of what the situation demands. Only one change. Alzarri (Joseph) comes in for Lockie," he added.

On the other hand, Rajasthan didn't make any change in their playing XI for this important clash.

"We have done well batting first, looks like a decent batting wicket let's see what happens. Important to keep your focus on the present game and take care of what is controllable," said RR skipper Sanju Samson.

"We have been playing some great cricket throughout the tournament and would like to repeat it again and I think the format is such that you can go there, but like to keep it simple and maintain our standards. We are playing the same team," he added.

Playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami

