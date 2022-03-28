IPL 2022: Rahul Tewatia shines for Gujarat Titans, as Lucknow faces their first defeat

A change of team has not necessarily changed the fortunes of KL Rahul as Lucknow Super Giants lost their first IPL game in a last over thriller. It's also no secret that 159 with the dew and on a ground as small as this one isn't much to play around with, but Lucknow had this firmly in their grasp. With Bishnoi, Krunal and Hooda tightening up the screws in those middle overs, sending back both the set batsmen in Wade and Hardik, and with Miller and Tewatia just not getting going, it really looked like a bridge too far.

However, it was Rahul Tewatia who showed once again why was the most sought after player at the mega auction. : Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni smashed belligerent half-centuries to help Lucknow Super Giants post 158 for 6.Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Shami (3/25) bowled a fiery opening spell to knock the wind out of the Super Giants’ top order before Hooda (55 off 41 balls) and Badoni (54 off 41 balls) smashed fifties to help their team cross the 150-run mark. Varun Aaron picked two wickets (2/45) while Rashid Khan (1/27) accounted for one batter.

