IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals appoint Steffan Jones as high performance bowling coach

Steffan Jones, former county fast bowler from Wales, has been roped in by Rajasthan Royals as the high performance fast bowling coach. Jones, who has represented Somerset, Northamptonshire, Derbyshire and Kent for 147 First Class matches, served as Rajasthan Royals' fast bowling coach in 2019.The former pacer will also be inputting into the RR Academies in India and around the world, and aid in the technical integration of the facilities, while also utilizing technology and innovation to support the overall enhancement and growth of both players and the academies.

To start with, Jones will be working with the team during their pre-season camp to be held from March 7 to 10, 2022 at the Royals’ High-Performance Centre in Nagpur, post which he will remain with the squad, helping the Royals’ bowlers prepare for the upcoming season. "I am delighted to be returning to the Rajasthan Royals and grateful to the management for giving me the opportunity to work with the team again," Jones said. "With a plethora of talented bowlers in our ranks, I'm looking forward to working with them round the year and preparing them to peak and excel when the season comes."Royals's director of cricket, Kumar Sangakkara was all praise for Jones and the coaching style he brings to the franchise."Steffan has been closely associated with the franchise over the past few years so he understands the culture perfectly, and brings with him a very able coaching style, which has been appreciated by both players and management in the past," Sangakkara said."We are delighted to welcome him back to the franchise in his new role, wherein he will be working with our bowlers and providing support to them throughout the year, and we're confident his expertise can guide us to newer heights."