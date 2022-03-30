IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals pay emotional tribute to 'Shane Warne' during Sunrisers match

Rajasthan Royals paid tribute to their former captain and Australian cricketer Shane Warne during their game against SunRisers Hyderabad at the MCA Stadium on Tuesday.Shane Warne had led Rajasthan Royals to their only IPL glory back in 2008 and as a mark of respect to the former Australian player, a poster of Shane Warne was hung where the Rajasthan Royals squad was sitting. The picture of the post was shared on the social media handle of Rajasthan Royals which has gone viral. The message on the poster read: “Forever the first royal”. Sharing the picture, RR wrote: “With us, wherever we go.”

Besides Rajasthan, a tribute was paid to Shane before the start of the inaugural match between KKR and CSK. After the Indian national anthem, a homage to Warne was paid on the big screen at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. When the Indian Premier League (IPL) was launched in 2008, nobody expected Shane Warne to lead a Rajasthan Royals to victory especially after their loss to Delhi Daredevils in the opening game. Rajasthan won 11 of the next 13 games under Warne to top the table and qualify for the semi-finals, where they thrashed Delhi and set up a final with MS Dhoni's Chennai. In the final it was Yusuf Pathan and Shane Watson who led from the front to give Rajasthan victory in the first edition of the IPL.