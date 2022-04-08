IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri calls Shubman Gill one of finest talents in world cricket

Former Indian captain and ex-head coach of senior national men's team, Ravi Shastri, has hailed Gujarat Titans' opener Shubman Gill as one of the finest batting talents in world cricket.

Gill played a blistering knock of 84 runs off 46 balls against Delhi Capitals and helped Gujarat Titans in registering their second victory of IPL 2022.

While speaking on Gill's performance in the early stages of the tournament, Shastri said on Cricket Live on Star Sports, "Gill is one of the finest talents in the country and in world cricket, to be honest. If he gets going, he can score big. He makes it (batting) look easy when he's set. He's got the punch, he's got the time, and he's got the power to clear the ground. He's just made for this format of the game. It's just his shot selection, his rotation of the strike which helps him take the pressure away."

"He's the guy who's capable of putting bad balls away. Very good on the short ball and the short-arm jab. Early stages in the tournament, good batting tracks, you get to your highest score, you're playing for a new franchisee, it can only boost your confidence," he added.

Gujarat Titans will be going up against Punjab Kings for their next IPL 2022 clash at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, on Friday.

( With inputs from ANI )

