IPL 2022: RCB eye first win as KKR aim to continue winning streak

Royal Challengers Bangalore face an uphill task as they come up against a dominant Kolkata Knight Riders today in Match 6 of Tata IPL 2022. The two teams head into the game on the back of contrasting results with KKR going into the game as favourites. While the Shreyas Iyer-led KKR humbled defending champions Chennai Super Kings by six wickets, Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a five-wicket loss to Punjab Kings, despite posting a 200-plus score.

Ajinkya Rahane looked in top form as he bagged a 34-ball 44 in the opening fixture against CSK although fellow opening batter Venkatesh Iyer disappointed slightly. Going into the RCB encounter, KKR are likely to go in with the same XI. For KKR, they ticked all the boxes in their lung-opener against CSK and they would be hoping that they can repeat their performance. These two teams have met a total of 30 times in the IPL before, where Royal Challengers Bangalore won 13 games while Kolkata Knight Riders won the remaining games. Faf du Plessis who hammered 88 runs in the last game can make a significant impact once again here. A loss for RCB will be a huge blow as they then face a daunting task of changing and chopping their playing XI.

