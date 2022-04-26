IPL 2022: RCB win toss, opt to field against RR

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to field against Rajasthan Royals at MCA stadium, Pune on Tuesday.

For Bangalore, Rajat Patidar replaced Anuj Rawat while for Rajasthan, Daryl Mitchell came in place of Karun Nair and Kuldeep Sen replaced Obed McCoy.

Speaking at the toss, Faf du Plessis said, "We will bowl first. There will be a bit in it early on and we'll look to exploit it tonight. You have to go past it (68), it's just about getting to the playoffs, not h9ow you get there. One change for us - Rajat comes in for Anuj with Virat going to the top. We want him to get going right at the top, want to see the real Virat play. This is a new game, new day and well have to play well.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson said, "We would have also bowled here, but we're happy to bat first as well. It's been great, he has set up a great standard, the entire team is learning a lot from him, the way he has played in accordance with the team situation, there's a lot to learn. Just put the best step forward - couple of changes, Daryl Mitchell comes in place of Karun Nair, Kuldeep Sen replaces Obed McCoy."

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Daryl Mitchell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

( With inputs from ANI )

