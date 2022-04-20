IPL 2022: RCB's Hazlewood terms bounce at DY Patil stadium as 'unreal'

After scalping wickets with his magnificent spell against Lucknow Super Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Josh Hazlewood said that the bounce at the pitch of DY Patil Stadium is 'unreal'.

Faf du Plessis's 96-run knock and Hazlewood's four-wicket haul helped Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs here at the Dr DY Patil Stadium.

"It was good fun. The challenge at the end when the batters are coming hard. Obviously we had the big side to try and use and I thought we used it pretty well. He is the skip he got us the big score. Faf has been brilliant. Few lean games, but he took his time today and kept the scoring going along and finished with a bang. Credit to him," said Hazlewood in a post-match presentation.

"Just turned and tried to get back to my mark as quickly as I could, got pretty lucky on that one (smiles). I am really enjoying the bounce. Wankhede has got nice bounce but here at the DY, the bounce is unreal with the new ball. If you get it right you can create opportunities in those first few overs. We have got a well-rounded bowling attack and we cover all bases," he added.

Chasing a 182-run target Lucknow Super Giants did not get the best of start as they lost their wicket-keeper batter, Quinton de Kock, for 3 in the third over dismissed by Josh Hazlewood.

Hazlewood struck again as Lucknow lost their second wicket in the form of Manish Pandey for 6 to leave LSG at 33/2. Krunal Pandya and captain KL Rahul batted well to take their team beyond the 50-run mark in the seventh over.

The biggest jolt Lucknow got when they lost their in-form skipper KL Rahul as Harhal Patel dismissed him for 30 off 24 balls. Deepak Hooda joined Krunal Pandya in the middle and both helped Lucknow cross the 100-run mark in 12.2 overs.

In the next ball, Hooda was dismissed for 13 by Mohammed Siraj. In the next over they lost Krunal Pandya who scored an impressive 42 off 28 balls as LSG lost half of its side for 108.

Hazlewood took his third wicket of the match dismissing Ayush Badoni for 13 as Lucknow were left in trouble at 135/6. Marcus Stoinis with his powerful blows kept his side in the hunt. But Hazlewood cleaned him up to end LSG's hope for any comeback.

Jason Holder hit some lusty blows to take his team's total beyond the 150-run mark. Harshal Patel dismissed Holder to take his second wicket of the match as Lucknow Super Giants lost the match by 18 runs.

( With inputs from ANI )

