IPL 2022: Real confidence booster to have full-strength bowling, says RR's Sangakkara

Mumbai, April 1 Rajasthan Royals head coach and director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara on Friday said it is a big confidence booster to have a full-strength bowling lineup from the start of IPL 2022.

Having one of the best bowling attacks in Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal, Rajasthan began their IPL 2022 with a 61-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad and are now up against the Mumbai Ind at DY Patil Stadium on Saturday.

"It's always nice to have the ability of such high quality in your attack. To have them available throughout is another great plus. The bowling and batting equally make a huge impact in T20 cricket, especially on flat wickets. So, it's a real confidence booster to have that bowling strength always present," said Sangakkara in the pre-match virtual press conference.

Talking about the win in the first match of the tournament at MCA Stadium in Pune, Sangakkara remarked, "It was a very professional performance. They played their roles and the game very well. There are a few areas where we need to keep tightening up on and improving certain things which we will take to our training and planning."

Sangakkara is excited by the prospect of having his former Sri Lanka team-mate and pacer Lasith Malinga working as the bowling coach of the franchise. "He's just directing the players to keep things simple, what the strengths are and how they are going to approach the situations and the batters while also keeping them to be at their individual best.

"It's really exciting and huge to have him. The bowlers really enjoy talking to him, while he's there at the top of their marks. Discussing and debating fields and deliveries; he's been exceptional."

Apart from Malinga, Rajasthan also have three ex-Mumbai Ind players in Boult, James Neesham, and Nathan Coulter-Nile. Asked on receiving any information on planning against Mumbai, Sangakkara highlighted that their experience will come handy.

"Everyone brings their whole knowledge and experience into the mix. Players change around in terms of auctions at various times and it brings so much experience to franchise cricket. It's good to have their experience in the side."

Sangakkara signed off by saying that in a long tournament, the support staff will act as a support figure to players whenever they find themselves short of runs or wickets.

"There are always times when anyone can struggle in a long season. At various times, the key is to have the ability around to support that and to have players understand that. It's the natural way of cricket. Unfortunately, we can't have good day every day. We try very hard to be consistent. Good days and bad days are part and parcel of the game."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor