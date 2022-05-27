IPL 2022: RR win toss, opt to field against RCB in Qualifier 2

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to field against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Qualifier 2 match of IPL 2022, here at Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

The winner of Qualifier 2 will be squaring off against Gujarat Titans in the summit clash of IPL 2022, at the same venue on Sunday.

Speaking at the toss, Samson said, "We will bowl first. The wicket is a bit sticky and hopefully, it will help our bowlers first-up. Yesterday we had a good practice session. Everyone is happy and excited about the game. Emotionally everyone is connected to the team and the franchise. Important to keep calm and cut off the noise, trust yourself and just another game of cricket. No changes for us."

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore Faf du Plessis said, "We were actually looking to bat first, it looks a good pitch and we believe runs on the board in a big game will count in our favour. Guys had a good rest yesterday, but today everyone has turned up really fresh and pumped up for the game. Tonight we are playing a very strong team and it is all about doing the right things. It's an amazing ground, incredible to play in front of so many people. We are playing the same team."

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

( With inputs from ANI )

