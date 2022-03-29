IPL 2022: Samson leads from the front as Rajasthan register convincing win over Hyderabad

Rajasthan become the first team to win by batting first. They plundered 210 with the bat and that allowed their bowlers some cushion. The top five of RR got starts with their skipper Samson getting a fifty which was laced with 5 sixes. SRH bowlers couldn't hit the right straps and gave away far too many within the first 10 overs.

Skipper Sanju Samson top-scored with a 55 off 27 balls and Devdutt Padikkal made 41 in 29 deliveries after opener Jos Buttler laid the foundation with a 28-ball 35 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Towards the end, Shimron Hetmyer blasted 32 off 13 balls. A complete one-sided affair in favour of RR tonight. Hyderabad batters stood no chance against Chahal's spin and Prasidh's fiery pace.