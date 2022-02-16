IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer appointed captain of Kolkata Knight Riders

Shreyas Iyer has been named the new captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, the franchise announced ahead of the 15th edition of the IPL, expected to start late March."We are delighted firstly to have been able to successfully bid for Shreyas in the IPL auction & to have the opportunity for him to lead KKR," Venky Mysore, CEO & MD of KKR said. "He has impressed one & all as a quality batsman at the highest level & we are confident that he will excel as a leader of KKR."

KKR bought Iyer at the 2022 mega auction last weekend for a whopping INR 12.25 Cr after an intense bidding war. He has previously led the Delhi Capitals in the IPL.A shoulder injury in 2021 forced him to miss the first half of the season and had to let go of his captaincy to teammate Rishabh Pant. Shreyas played 8 games in phase 2 of the season in the Middle East, scoring 175 runs at 35 on average. With the limitations of just four players, DC opted for Pant over Iyer in the retention list and the latter went into the auction list.

