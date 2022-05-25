IPL 2022: Shubman Gill feels he doesn't have to prove anything to anyone

Chasing a challenging 189-run target, Shubman Gill along with Matthew Wade laid a solid foundation striking a 72-run partnership for the second wicket to pave way for a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals here at the Eden Gardens Stadium on Tuesday to enter the final of the IPL. The GT opener scored 35 off 21 balls hitting five fours and one six.

A brilliant knock of 68 runs in 38 balls by David Miller and captain Hardik Pandya's 40 off 27 balls helped Gujarat titans to win easily with seven wickets in hand against Rajasthan Royals. Shubman Gill and Mathew Wade scored 35 runs each.

GT have made it to the final in their first foray into the tournament.

"Kolkata has always been nice to me, fortunately, it was one of those nights where we were on the winning side, happy we are in the final. After Saha got out, we got off to a good start in the powerplay, batting in the Eden Gardens is always fun," said Shubman in a post-match presentation.

Talking about the batting surface and his team, he said "We expected the surface to be better, but the ball was holding a bit and spinners were getting a bit of grip on this wicket. It's a new team but the way the support staff and players have come together has been tremendous to watch, we are all really enjoying our cricket."

Shubman further added that he played well for Gujarat and had a good season.

"There hasn't been any added pressure on me, I was picked (in the draft) because I have done well for my earlier franchises, I don't have to prove anything to anyone, I just had to contribute to my team and play well for them. It was nice to watch (from the sidelines), a semi-final and your teammates are doing the job, it was amazing," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

