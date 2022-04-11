IPL 2022: Skipper Hardik Pandya's unbeaten 50 helps GT post 162/7 against SRH

Top knocks by Hardik Pandya and Abhinav Manohar helped Gujarat Titans to post 162/7 in 20 overs against SunRisers Hyderabad in their IPL 2022 match here at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

Put in to bat first, Gujarat Titans openers Shubman Gill and Matthew Wade started the match by smashing 17 runs in the opening over of the innings.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar cleaned up Shubman Gill for 7 as Gujarat Titans lost their first wicket for 24 in 2.2 overs. Sai Sudharsan walked in to bat with Wade and took his team's total to 47 runs before he was dismissed by T Natarajan on 11.

Captain Hardik Pandya walked in to bat with Wade to take his team's total beyond the 50-run mark. SunRisers Hyderabad bowler Umran Malik soon dismissed dangerous-looking batter Matthew Wade for leg before wicket for 19 leaving the team's total at 64/3 in 7.6 overs.

GT skipper batted aggressively and smashed Hyderabad bowlers all around the ground. Hardik Pandya and David Miller then struck a much-needed partnership for Gujarat Titans and took the team's total beyond the 100-run mark in the 13th over. The duo also went on to score a 40-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

The brilliant partnership was broken as Marco Jansen trapped Miller in his spell and sent him back to the pavilion for 12 runs. Abhinav Manohar then joined the skipper at the crease to keep Gujarat's momentum moving.

The duo tried to anchor the innings for some time but could not stand longer as Manohar got caught by Rahul Tripathi on Bhuvneshwar Kumar's delivery, after scoring only 35 runs, leaving the team's total at 155/5 in the 19th overs.

Pandya notched up his half-century in just 42 balls and took his sides' total to 162/7 in the first innings.

Brief score: Gujarat Titans 162/7 (Hardik Pandya 50*, Abhinav Manohar 35; T Natarajan 2-32) vs SunRisers Hyderabad.

( With inputs from ANI )

