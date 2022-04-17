IPL 2022: SRH skipper Kane Williamson praises his team for 'strong performance' against PBKS

After Sunrisers Hyderabad secured its fourth win of the season against Punjab Kings by seven wickets, SRH skipper Kane Williamson lauded his team for putting 'strong performance' against PBKS.

Umran Malik and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's efforts with the ball were well backed by the batters as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by seven wickets in their IPL 2022 match here at Dr DY Patil Stadium on Sunday.

"It's been a nice period of play for us as a side. There's been a lot of growth. It's a long season, lot of cricket left. As a side, it's important we continue to look to improve. Today was a really strong performance on a surface that was a little bit different. Every team is strong, but for us, it's just focusing on our cricket. Every team is so different from the previous year after a big auction, so it's hard to look back too far," said Kane Williamson in a post-match presentation.

Talking about Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran's blistering knocks in the match, Williamson lauded both players for making outstanding contributions to the win against Punjab.

"Certainly our attention is on the side in terms of the contributions that we want to make, the style of cricket that we want to play and so far there's been a lot of learning. Guys are enjoying their cricket as well and adjusting nicely. We know the challenges come thick and fast and we'll be looking forward to our next one. Both (Markram and Pooran) made outstanding contributions in the first half of this competition so far and both are clearly quality players," he added.

"We've chased every game so far and they've been there at the end and done it beautifully. It's important for all of us we keep looking to continue to play our roles and give as much as we can to the team. Stats suggest one thing but at the end of it, it's what's the style of cricket that is going to give us the best chance and how we can commit to that as best as we can," said Williamson.

For SRH, Umran Malik bagged four wickets while Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped three as PBKS were restricted to 151. For Punjab, Liam Livingstone smashed 60 while Shahrukh Khan played a quick knock of 26.

"So far we've managed to put out some strong performances and we'll continue to try and improve and put out better ones. Whether it's sixes or fours or twos on different-sized grounds, whatever it is, it's important for us that we are aware of that and we try and commit to that," said SRH skipper.

This is the fourth win of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022 which have taken them to the 4th spot while for Punjab kings, this is their third loss in six games.

"A big turning point in the game (last five overs - 6/29 in the first innings), they would have liked a few more runs. But having said that, it wasn't an easy chase on that surface. The death bowling today was outstanding. There were so many parts throughout the game that were brilliant and that was certainly a highlight for us," he stated.

( With inputs from ANI )

