IPL 2022 SRH vs KKR Live: Hyderabad beats Kolkata

Rahul Tripathi Aiden Markram, IPL 2022 SRH vs KKR Live Updates: In this match against Kolkata, Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 7 wickets. The Kolkata Knight Riders were bowled out for 175 by Nitish Rana and Andre Russell. In reply, Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram's half-centuries helped Hyderabad to a big win over Kolkata.

Kolkata's innings got off to a bad start when they batted first. Aaron Finch, who got a chance to replace Ajinkya, was dismissed for 7 runs. After that Venkatesh Iyer (6) and Sunil Narin (6) came back in the same over. Shreyas Iyer also returned to the tent for 28 runs. After that Nitish Rana scored 54 off 36 balls with the help of 6 fours and 2 sixes. Andre Russell hit an unbeaten 49 off 24 balls with four fours and four sixes in the final over. T Natarajan took 3 wickets, Umran took 2 wickets and Marco Jensen, Jagdish Suchith and Bhuvi took 1 wicket each.

Chasing the target, Hyderabad openers Abhishek Sharma (3) and Kane Williamson (17) returned. But then Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram put on a thimble. The two had a 94-run partnership. Rahul returned with 71 off 37 balls with the help of 4 fours and 6 sixes. Markram then led the team to victory. He hit six fours and four fours in his unbeaten 68 off 36 balls. From Kolkata, Russell took 2 wickets and Pat Cummins took 1 wicket took.