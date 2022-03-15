IPL 2022: Suryakumar Yadav likely to miss Mumbai Indians’ opening fixture against Delhi Capitals

Suryakumar Yadav won’t be available for Mumbai Indians’ opening clash against Delhi Capitals in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The much-awaited clash is scheduled to take place on March 27 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The Mumbai batsman is yet to recover, rom a hairline fracture on his thumb. He sustained the injury during the T20I series against West Indies last month. He was subsequently ruled out of the following T20I series against Sri Lanka. Although the dasher is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore.

Surya is currently at the NCA doing his rehabilitation. He is well on his way to recovery but there is a possibility that his participation in the opening game will be a real touch and go affair,” a senior BCCI source privy to developments was quoted as saying by the Times of India. “So there could be a possibility that he might be advised by the board’s medical team to not risk playing the opener,” he added. It must be noted that Suryakumar is one of the four retentions made by the franchise ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction. He was picked ahead of the likes of Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya. Suryakumar is certain to take the field in MI’s second game against Rajasthan Royals on April 2. “I think by the second MI game, he would be 100 per cent match fit. It is likely to be more of a precautionary measure if he doesn’t play the first game,” the source added. Meanwhile, MI skipper, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah have already entered the MI team bio-bubble.