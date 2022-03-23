IPL 2022 Tickets go live, find out how much one ticket costs, Check details

With just 3 days left to IPL 2022’s opening match between MS Dhoni’s CSK and Shreyas Iyer’s KKR, BCCI has open the ticket windows for this year's tournament. According reports, fans can purchase tickets for the league phase of the tournament starting March 23 on the IPL's official website.

Fans can buy tickets starting March 23rd from 12 PM onwards for the league phase of the tournament on the official website www.iplt20.com. Tickets can also be purchased on www.BookMyShow.com Ticket prices for the season opener between CSK and KKR start at Rs. 2,500 and go up to Rs. 4,000, depending on seating arrangements. Ticket prices for some matches start at Rs. 1,000 and go up to Rs. 8,000, and in some cases, prices may even start as low as Rs. 800.

Earlier, in a major announcement, BCCI on Wednesday confirmed that more than 25 percent of crowd capacity will be allowed in the stadiums for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The IPL 2022 is set to be staged in Maharashtra- 55 league matches across three venues in Mumbai and 15 matches in Pune.