IPL 2022: We felt the pressure after losing Virat to the first ball of the match, says RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar

Mumbai, May 9 Despite a 67-run victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 54 of the IPL 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore coach Sanjay Bangar said that the team felt the pressure after losing Virat Kolhi to the first ball of the match.

"In first two overs we really felt the pressure after losing Virat to the first ball of the match, but the way others handled and at one point even a 43 for loss of one in the powerplay seemed to be a very good achievement. Du Plessis and Rajat Patidar went from strength to strength and that laid the foundation for the other batsmen to come and play the way they did," Bangar said in the RCB Game Day video.

"A terrific win and we needed it on the back of a CSK win, I think this is pretty special in terms of what we like about the CSK game, is that everybody contributed and that gave us the confidence to go out there, really play well. The conditions were really tough for the batters out there but credit to all the batsmen who went there did a job for us so from that perspective I felt that we put up a good score on the board," he added.

Speaking about Wanindu Hasaranga's 5 wicket-haul, Bangar said, "The pitch was tailor-made for spinners and once you get those types of wickets then the really good spinners make it count and that's where Hasaranga made it count the way he mixed up his flight was beautiful to watch, and he kept on bowling those lengths."

Post the win, Mike Hesson, director of cricket operations at RCB, said, "It was a big game for us obviously. The day game took a lot of us, but we were put under pressure early, and obviously, Rajat and Faf set the innings up for us was really crucial. Hasaranga has gone better and better as the tournament progresses which is what you want and gets a bit of confidence, understands his role on the side and these sorts of wickets just turn and hold ideal for his type of bowling."

RCB captain Faf du Plessis shared his views on the win against Sunrisers.

"It is obviously pleasing to have played a part in winning the game. It is once again a real good team effort, I thought it was a really good score on that wicket. I was really tired so I was struggling to find a bit of power so then you need someone on the other side that can just almost give him the strike and he can do the damage and he has been doing that consistently for us."

The man of the match and RCB star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga said, "This is the first fifer in IPL and my career best in T20, so I am really happy. For me I am a wicket-taking option for the team and also captain and coaching staff expects this from me so that is what I want to do in the middle overs. I want to maintain pressure for the opposite side, and I always try to get wickets and try to get maximum dot balls."

